Jenson Accepts Factory Cost Accountant Position at American Crystal

Dane Jenson has accepted the Factory Cost Accountant position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory.

In this position, Jenson will provide accounting, budgeting, forecasting, auditing, and strategic planning functions to maximize shareholder returns.

Jenson has a dual bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies from MSU-Moorhead and a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Globe University. Dane has been with American Crystal since 2013, holding multiple positions, most recently as the Corporate Accountant at the Corporate Office.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota; and Sidney, Montana.