Heydt Accepts Engineer Position at American Crystal
Madelynne Heydt has accepted the engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory.
In this position, Heydt will research and investigate assigned problems/projects using engineering techniques, information systems, and analysis of affected areas in developing potential solutions.
Heydt has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of North Dakota and has been with American Crystal since January as an engineer co-op.
American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.