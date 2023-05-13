Hegg Accepts Agriculturist Position at American Crystal

Tyler Hegg has accepted an agriculturist position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory district.

In this position, Hegg will provide agronomic expertise to growers in the production of a high-quality beet crop and to increase the recoverable sugar per acre.

Hegg has a degree in agronomy from the University of Minnesota, Crookston. He has been with American Crystal since 2022, most recently as an agriculturist in the Drayton district.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.