Matt Odenbach, AAMS® Financial Advisor 3251 32nd Ave. South, Suite A Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701) 775-1184 Matt.Odenbach@edwardjones.com 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in North Dakota, published April 2023, research by Shook Research, LLC., data as of June 2022.

Compensation provided for using, not obtaining, the rating.