Evenson Accepts Shift Supervisor Position at American Crystal

Doug Evenson has accepted the shift supervisor position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory district.

In this position, Evenson will direct the process of maintenance activities during his assigned shift and optimize process operations that produces quality products at the lowest unit cost.

Evenson has been with American Crystal since 2014 working his way to a process technician I. He was most recently a shift administrator in Hillsboro.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.