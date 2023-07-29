Elliot Accepts Engineering Superintendent Position at American Crystal

Nick Elliott has accepted the engineering superintendent position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory.

In this position, Elliot will supervise all aspects of factory engineering projects, as well as outside engineered and contracted projects. He will ensure that all projects are engineered to meet company and factory mutual guidelines.

Elliot has a degree in mechanical engineering from North Dakota State University and has been with American Crystal for nine years. He has held the positions of engineer trainee, MDS engineer, and most recently the factory engineer in Hillsboro, ND.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.