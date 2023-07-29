Ellegaard Accepts Control Systems Engineer Position at American Crystal

Tyler Ellegaard has accepted the control systems engineer position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory.

In this position, Ellegaard will design instrumentation and control systems. He will research and recommend methods to enhance the utilization of automation and computer control systems.

Ellegard has a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He was most recently hired as a factory engineer at the Drayton factory. Prior to that, he worked as a plant engineer at the Red River Biorefinery and as a process engineer at the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.