Douberly Accepts Factory Office Coordinator Position at American Crystal

Kailey Douberly has accepted the factory office coordinator position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s East Grand Forks factory.

In this position, Douberly will provide confidential, administrative support to all factory departments including production, maintenance, environmental, engineering, safety, human resources, and packaging/warehousing.

Douberly is currently enrolled at Eastern Gateway Community College. She was most recently employed at Butler Machinery as the office assistant. Prior to Butler, she had been with American Crystal since 2018, as the stores specialist in East Grand Forks.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.