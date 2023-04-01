Broderson Accepts Production Superintendent Position at American Crystal

Bobbi Broderson has accepted the Production Superintendent position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory.

In this position, Broderson will manage the day-to-day production activities to ensure consistent operation between shifts with maximum efficiency while minimizing unit cost.

Broderson has been with American Crystal for 20 years holding multiple positions including Technical Training Lead, and most recently as a Shift Supervisor.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.