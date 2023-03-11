Broderson Accepts Assistant Packaging & Warehouse Supervisor Position at American Crystal

Jesse Broderson has accepted the Assistant Packaging & Warehouse Supervisor position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Hillsboro factory.

In this position, Broderson is accountable for the supervision and overseeing of all aspects of product storage, packaging, shipping, and the maintenance operations for sugar and by-products.

Broderson has been with American Crystal since 2021, most recently as a Temporary Assistant Supervisor. Prior to American Crystal, he worked at Nokota Packers as a Packaging Line Supervisor.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.