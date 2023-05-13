Bjerke Accepts Factory Manager Position at American Crystal

Aaron Bjerke has accepted the factory manager position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Moorhead factory.

In this position, Bjerke will directly manage factory operations, including production, maintenance, capital projects, engineering, product quality, and environmental to ensure the sugar and agri-products meet high- quality standards while maintaining maximum processing efficiency and minimizing per unit cost.

Bjerke has a construction engineering degree from North Dakota State University. He has held numerous positions with American Crystal since 1999, most recently as the business development manager at the corporate office.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.