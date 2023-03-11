Babinski Accepts Safety Specialist Position at American Crystal

Dennis Babinski has accepted the Safety Specialist position at American Crystal Sugar Company’s Drayton factory.

In this position, Babinski will provide safety leadership to ensure the facility is in compliance with corporate safety standards and to improve overall safety performance, reducing incident and accident rates and ensuring all site safety policies and procedures are aligned with governmental regulations.

Babinski is a graduate of Red River High School. He was most recently employed the last 17 years with Cirrus Aircraft as their Safety Specialist.

American Crystal is a grower-owned cooperative and the nation’s largest beet sugar producer with operating facilities in Moorhead, Crookston, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota; and Hillsboro and Drayton, North Dakota.