AE2S Communications and Marketing Staff Receive  21 Awards from North Dakota Professional Communicators

The North Dakota Professional Communicators organization awarded AE2S Communications and Marketing team members with 21 NDPC Communications Contest awards during the annual membership meeting and awards ceremony on May 18th.

Zack Otteson received first place Graphics and Design awards in the categories of Book Designed by Entrant, Infographics, and Magazine or Magapaper; second place Graphics and Design awards for Infographics and Graphics, as well as a second-place award with Kimberly Cook, Garrison Diversion Conservancy District Communications Director, for Public Relations Materials in the Report category.

Cody Schuler received first place and second place Video for Web awards in the categories of Video for Nonprofit or Government Organization and Special Interest Video respectively.

Alizjah Swenson received a first-place Advertising award in the Single Advertisement category. She received second place awards for Social Media Presence in the category of Corporate or For-Profit and for Page Design in the Newsletter / Other Publication category. Swenson also took home third place awards for Social Media Campaign in the Corporate or For-Profit category and Graphics and Design in the Graphics category.

Heather Syverson took first for Specialty Articles in the Business category. She won second place and honorable mention awards for Specialty Articles in the Science or Technology category and Green/Environmental categories respectively. Syverson also received second and third place awards for Personality Profiles in the category of 750 Words or Fewer.

Syverson, Schuler, and Otteson received a first-place designation for a Public Service Program or Campaign. Schuler and Syverson also received first and third place awards for Video for Web in the Special Interest Video and Video for Nonprofit or Government Organization categories.

All first-place awards will move on to the NFPW Communications Contest. Winners in that competition will be honored at the NFPW Conference on June 23rd in Cincinnati, Ohio. About AE2S

