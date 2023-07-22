6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Advanced Business Methods Acquires True IT LLC in Fargo, ND

Published July 22, 2023 at 12:01 AM

Advanced Business Methods (ABM), a North Dakota office  products and solutions company headquartered in West Fargo, ND, has acquired True  IT LLC, a Fargo, ND based Information Technology Managed IT Services and Solutions  provider, providing high-quality tech solutions since 2012. The official announcement  was made in West Fargo on Thursday, July 6. The move to acquire True IT first started  in the Summer of 2022. The acquisition of True IT LLC fits into ABM’s mission and growth strategy. With the  addition of True IT, and their expertise, ABM will expand its offerings beyond copiers,  printers, wide format, and scanning solutions, to now include managed IT services,  cyber security, project management, along with a robust Microsoft practice.

