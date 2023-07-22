Advanced Business Methods Acquires True IT LLC in Fargo, ND

Advanced Business Methods (ABM), a North Dakota office products and solutions company headquartered in West Fargo, ND, has acquired True IT LLC, a Fargo, ND based Information Technology Managed IT Services and Solutions provider, providing high-quality tech solutions since 2012. The official announcement was made in West Fargo on Thursday, July 6. The move to acquire True IT first started in the Summer of 2022. The acquisition of True IT LLC fits into ABM’s mission and growth strategy. With the addition of True IT, and their expertise, ABM will expand its offerings beyond copiers, printers, wide format, and scanning solutions, to now include managed IT services, cyber security, project management, along with a robust Microsoft practice.