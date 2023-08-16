American Crystal Sugar launches pre-pile harvest

The 2023 sugarbeet American Crystal Sugar Co. pre-pile harvest is underway up and down the Red River Valley of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The pre-pile harvest for farmers who grow sugarbeets for American Crystal Sugar’s five factories located in the North Dakota cities of Hillsboro and Drayton and the Minnesota cities of Moorhead, Crookston and East Grand Forks, began harvesting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Shortly after 8 a.m. that day, beneath sunny skies and above black, mellow soil, Nate Krueger’s harvester pulled sugarbeets out of the ground in a field northeast of East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

The sugarbeets spilled out the harvester’s conveyor into the semi-tractor trailer driving alongside, until the vehicle was full and the driver turned out of the field onto a road leading to the East Grand Forks factory where the sugarbeets would be dumped in a pile.

“The digging conditions are good,” Krueger said. A rain over the previous weekend softened the soil so the sugarbeets lifted easily.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that,” he said.

Krueger and his father, Richard Krueger, planned to harvest about 10% of their acreage during the pre-pile harvest.

Across the Red River, Grotte Farms on Wednesday, Aug. 16, by 7:30 a.m. were beginning their second day of the sugarbeet pre-pile harvest on a field northwest of Thompson, North Dakota. Andrew Grotte, who raises sugarbeets with his father, Kelly, was harvesting. The Grottes will harvest about 15% of their crop during the pre-pile harvest.

American Crystal Sugar Co. began the 2023 pre-pile harvest on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo taken Aug. 16, 2023, in a field northwest of Thompson, North Dakota. Ann Bailey / Agweek

In Grotte Farms’ fields, like in the field Kruegers were harvesting, the ground was in good condition for digging.

“We got a little bit of rain last week so it helped,” Andrew Grotte said. “It’s better than last year at this point.”

While this summer was drier overall than last summer, the recent rains enhanced harvest conditions.

Grotte Farms’ sugarbeet crop generally looks good and the dry weather has increased the sugar content, Grotte said.

Growers for American Crystal Sugar, based in Moorhead, planted a total of 435,000 acres in 2023. That’s about 15,000 acres less than last year when the cold, wet spring delayed the average start date of spring planting to May 24. Because of the 2022 delay, the cooperative released 52,000 additional acres through the targeted acreage release — or TAP — program. Farmers who sign up for TAP grow additional acres if the company determines it needs to increase them because of concerns that production could be reduced.

The average yield of sugarbeet samples taken before the pre-pile harvest was about 19 tons per acre, said Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar vice president of agriculture. Based on the samples, the company estimates that the stockpile harvest average will be slightly more than 28 tons per acre. In 2022, average yields were 28.2 tons per acre.

The sugar content of the final samples before pre-harvest was about 16%, which is slightly higher than average compared with previous years’ samples taken during similar time periods. The historical average sugar content is about 18.02%, Roeneau said.

Weather conditions, including temperatures and rainfall between now and the stockpile harvest, will determine the 2023 the crop’s average sugar content and average yields.

American Crystal Sugar is scheduled to begin the stockpile harvest in early October.

Sugarbeet farmers who grow the crop for American Crystal Sugar Co. began the pre-pile harvest on Aug. 15, 2023. Photo taken Aug. 15 at the East Grand Forks, Minnesota, factory district piling station. Ann Bailey / Agweek

Further south, Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op, based in Wahpeton, North Dakota, delayed the start of its pre-pile harvest until early the week of Aug. 21 to allow the sugarbeets to increase in size and tonnage, said Mike Metzger, vice president of agriculture and research.

Early estimates based on samples indicate that yields will average from 25- to 27-tons per acre. Recent rains have been beneficial for the crop, and its final size will depend on how much falls before the stockpile harvest.

Minn-Dak farmers will harvest about 102,000 acres in 2023, Metzger said.