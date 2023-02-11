Advance Thief River launches new workforce attraction campaign

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – When Diedre Nordin tells potential new residents about Thief River Falls, she tends to avoid talking about the weather — not because the cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms are irrelevant to life in northwest Minnesota, but because there is so much more to talk about.

“I wish people would dwell less on our weather and more on the warmth of the community because we really do have something for everyone,” she said. “You can be a big fish in a small pond or you can be the small fish in a big pond, but we really want you to explore. There’s a good fit for any generation here.”

As the owner of Nordin Realty, she is often one of the first people to connect with those moving to Thief River Falls. Now, acting as a community concierge in “Join Us Thief River,” a new workforce recruitment and retention campaign, she is looking forward to drawing even more new residents to Thief River Falls.

“Join Us Thief River” is a program of Advance Thief River, an economic development organization focused on growing the economy of the community of approximately 8,600. It was launched in mid-January and has four components — incentives for people moving to Thief River Falls, information about the city, a job hub and the community concierge program, which allows those interested in moving to Thief River Falls to connect with people already working and living in the city.

Michelle Landsverk, director of Advance Thief River, said the program came out of a need for more workers in Thief River Falls, which has a tight labor force. She says the labor force participation rate sits at 85%.

“People that are living in the Thief River Falls area are engaged in the workforce and we can’t just move people from one job to another,” she said. “We don’t want employers in the local area competing with each other, we want more people to move to the area so we can increase the pool of labor.”

Michelle Landsverk, director of Advance Thief River Contributed / Michelle Landsverk

Along with attracting new workers, the program is also designed to retain those workers, said Landsverk. By connecting with somebody who lives in the community, new residents will be more engaged in the community from the start of their time in Thief River Falls.

“It helps people to get connected with the community, what’s going on in the community, the people in the community, how to access different programs and amenities in the community and all of that,” said Landsverk.

The program has around 20 community members serving as community concierges.

To connect with a community concierge, a person interested in moving to Thief River Falls fills out a detailed questionnaire on the Advance Thief River website. The questionnaire asks about demographic information, lifestyle information and other interests. Then, Advance Thief River pairs respondents with a community concierge with similar interests, lifestyle or experiences.

Nathan Haase, another community concierge, says having connections with people living in Thief River Falls was important for him and his wife when they moved to Thief River Falls nine years ago. Today, he is a board member of the young professionals group Falls Under 40. He also is on a community curling team and plays pickleball.

“Having somebody that you can rely on or that can show you things that are available for you and connect you with different groups or different interests is really important and helps accelerate that process,” he said.

The incentives offered through “Join Us Thief River” for people who make the move are valued at $10,000, said Landsverk. The city already offered a three-year tax abatement for people building new homes in the city. Local internet providers Sjoberg’s Cable and Garden Valley Technologies offer six months of free, high-speed internet. Falls Under 40 and the Thief River Falls Chamber of Commerce offer free memberships for one year, and a coupon book for new residents has up to $4,000 of discounts on clothing, gifts, groceries and recreation at Thief River Falls businesses.

“Everybody gets the importance of this and understands we do need to attract new residents to the community,” said Landsverk.

The program’s job hub provides people with resources for finding employment in the region and contact information for many of the employers in town.

With the program just getting started, Landsverk is interested to see who the program brings to Thief River Falls. Early on, she thinks the program will appeal to families.

“There’s a great interest in finding communities where you can feel safe, where you can feel that friendly welcome,” Landsverk said. “I think we can be really competitive on some of those standpoints.”

When Nordin connects with people interested in moving to Thief River Falls, she plans to tell them about community service organizations, churches and other casual settings that people can use to connect with other community members.

“It’s hard sometimes to convince people that this is a great place to live, and yet, when they come here, they realize that the North Country offers a different set of wonderful that you can’t get some other places,” Nordin said.