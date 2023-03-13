6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, March 13

Business

Acme Tools opens new distribution center in the Twin Cities

The new distribution center’s purpose is to support the company’s increasing number of e-commerce customers and growing e-commerce division, according to a press release.

By Delaney Otto
March 13, 2023 01:45 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — As Acme Tools, founded in Grand Forks, celebrates its 75th anniversary, a new distribution center has opened in the Twin Cities with the goal of increasing efficiencies and reducing delivery times.

Located in Burnsville, Minn., the new distribution center’s purpose is to support the company’s increasing number of e-commerce customers and growing e-commerce division, according to a press release. It will handle the majority of ACME’s truck shipments and larger parcel shipments to customers.

"Opening the new facility in Burnsville improves our ability to keep pace with growing online order volume from all 50 states," said Paul Kuhlman, Acme Tool’s president of merchandise operations. "This is an important step in advancing our omnichannel capabilities while improving the customer experience."

According to the press release, the 115,888-square-foot distribution center located on DuPont Avenue will boost Acme Tools’ online order processing capability, as well as improve order fulfillment and reduce customer transit times.

The new center’s design and organization maximizes the use of new technologies to optimize picking and fulfilling of orders, the press release states. The staff use handheld mobile technologies to identify paths that will improve both the picking accuracy and picking time.

By Delaney Otto
Otto is a recent University of North Dakota graduate and intern at the Herald.
