Burgum requests disaster declaration for spring flooding

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum has requested a presidential major disaster declaration for damages caused by spring flooding.

Floodwaters caused more than $5 million in damage to North Dakota roads and other public infrastructure, according to a Friday release from Burgum's office. The request follows an executive order Burgum issued April 10 declaring a statewide flood emergency.

In Burgum's request to President Joe Biden, he noted that 58 snowfall records were broken in the state: Dickinson broke its all-time snowfall record while Bismarck and Grand Forks each recorded their second-snowiest years on record. The statewide snowfall average fell less than 0.4 inches short of the all-time record.

The record-breaking snowfall and subsequent flooding caused $4.1 million in flood-related damage in 21 counties, $2.5 million of which has already been validated by FEMA. Total damage estimates exceed $5 million, but several counties did not meet the per-capita damage threshold to be included in the disaster request, according to the release.

If granted, the presidential declaration would allow for more FEMA public assistance in repairing roads and infrastructure.

“As they always do when facing a potential disaster, North Dakotans worked together to protect lives and property from major river flooding and overland flooding, which would have been far worse if not for the enormous investments in flood protection made throughout our state in recent years,” Burgum said in a statement. “We appreciate the consideration of this disaster request and are grateful for everyone who worked with the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services to assess damages and make the case for federal assistance to help local jurisdictions recover.”

Burgum has also asked that the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program be implemented statewide to help pay for flood mitigation projects.

