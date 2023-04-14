99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area women crowned at North Dakota State Pageant

Rorie Christenson received the inaugural Patricia Coffey and Jane Grzadzielewski Memorial Scholarship

DevonTinneyCrowning.jpg
Devon Tinney, of Grand Forks, has been crowned as Mrs. North Dakota America 2023.
Photo by Reeves Photography
Today at 12:11 PM

GRAND FORKS — Devon Tinney of Grand Forks was named Mrs. North Dakota America 2023 during the recent North Dakota State Pageant in Grand Forks.

Other title winners included Jasmyne-Makeila Bradrick, Grand Forks, who was named Mrs. North Dakota American 2023. Arian Mackner, Grand Forks, who was voted Miss North Dakota for America Strong 2023, and Deserae Wanner, Bismarck, was named first runner-up.

JasmyneBradrickCrowning.jpg
Jasmyne-Makeila Bradrick of Grand Forks has been crowned as Mrs. North Dakota American 2023.
Photo by Reeves Photography

Tinney, Bradrick and Mackner will go on to compete at the national pageants in August in Las Vegas, according to Meg and Michael Morley, Grand Forks, who co-direct the pageant.

ArianMackner.JPEG
Arian Mackner, Grand Forks, has been crowned as Miss North Dakota for America Strong.
Photo by Reeves Photography

Other titles that were awarded include:

Teen Miss for North Dakota 2023 – Emma Jo Korynta, daughter of Chad and Pennie Korynta of Stephen, Minnesota;

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior Teen for North Dakota 2023 – Abigail Kirby-Speck, daughter of Nicole Kirby and Alan Speck, Petersburg, North Dakota;

Junior Miss for North Dakota 2023 – Bianca Price, daughter of Mitchell and Kristen Price, Grand Forks; and first runner-up — Rorie Christenson, daughter of Jennifer Christenson and Kyle Christenson, Grand Forks; and

Little Miss for North Dakota 2023 – Autumn Shimek, daughter of Russell and Amy Shimek of Grand Forks; first runner-up, a tie — Adelae and Sydalee Bry, daughters of Erik and Shannon Bry, Lincoln, North Dakota.

Pageant judges were: James Nichol, West Fargo; Shane Lavecchia, Fargo; Becky Ronkowski, Grand Forks; Alexandra Lunseth, Manvel, North Dakota; McKenzie Blumhagen, Drake, North Dakota; and Traci Van Beek, East Grand Forks. Brittany Wollin, Fisher, Minnesota, was the auditor.

Vivienne and Bingo Goodman of Grand Forks and McKenzie Azure, Dunseith, North Dakota, performed dance routines, and Shawnee Kaseman, Duluth, sang the Star Spangled Banner.

Rorie Christenson received the inaugural Patricia Coffey and Jane Grzadzielewski Memorial Scholarship, and Olivia Thompson, daughter of Dustin and Karly Thompson, Bottineau, North Dakota, won the Fabulous Face contest.

For more information, go to www.forevermorleypageants.com .

