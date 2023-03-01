ADVERTISEMENT
Interstate 29 was closed during the morning but reopened around 2 p.m.
Members Only
In its eighth season, the Dakota Spotlight podcast is re-examining the killing of Joel Lovelien, which took place outside the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks on Oct. 28, 2007.
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22
A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of February
News, sports, opinion, and more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Breaking News
WDAY's StormTRACKER meteorologists are watching the storm; check back for updates.
“There's a difference between passing bills that will actually make a difference, and those that sound tough and make us feel good,” one opponent said. “This bill in its current form is the latter.”
The oil refining industry has traditionally balked at efforts to expand the ethanol market because it competes with gasoline at the pump and can be costly to blend.
A bill in the North Dakota Legislature would establish a commission to review suicides with the aim of preventing future deaths.
The council was presented with a list — compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities — of candidates in the state who could be hired on an interim basis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Convoy of Hope takes edible beans from North Dakota and Minnesota to global areas of food insecurity
Convoy of Hope aspires to form more partnerships, similar to Northarvest Bean Growers Association and Central Valley Bean Co-op, with edible bean companies.
Police deemed Refugio Rodriguez's death a suicide, not a murder. Now Minnesota BCA will review the case
BCA will review the Montevideo police investigation into the death of Refugio Rodriguez, after a Forum News Service investigation revealed concerns about police work, 'suicide' designation.
ADVERTISEMENT
The 5-foot-4 senior guard leads Thompson to 22-2 season.
The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices are hearing arguments in the Biden administration's appeal of the two lower court rulings today. The court is expected to rule on this case this Spring.
ADVERTISEMENT