National Weather Service graphic from March 1, 2023.JPG
Weather
Snow hits southern Red River Valley, but little snow in Greater Grand Forks
Interstate 29 was closed during the morning but reopened around 2 p.m.
March 01, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
An illustration shows photos of a headline, inside a bar, police evidence photo, and a old photo of Joel Lovelien with two women
Members Only
The Vault
Amid a night of costumed Halloween revelry, a man found beaten to death
In its eighth season, the Dakota Spotlight podcast is re-examining the killing of Joel Lovelien, which took place outside the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks on Oct. 28, 2007.
March 01, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
020723 Fufeng3.jpg
Local
Petition being circulated in Grand Forks' Ward 6 in an effort to recall City Council President Dana Sande
Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22
March 01, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
022623 RedRiver1.jpg
Community
Check out some of the Herald’s favorite photos from February
A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of February
March 01, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Latest Headlines
News, sports, opinion, and more

Must Reads
030422 LAEM gbb4.jpg
Prep
Langdon-Edmore-Munich hoping to put it all together at Class B state tournament
March 01, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
4128358+handgun-231696_1920.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota reports sharp drop in gun-carry permits
March 01, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A courtroom gavel
Minnesota
Minnesota contact lens company ordered to pay $40M for violating kickback laws
March 01, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
021523.S.FF.Moorhead.Roseau.BHKY
Prep
Section 8AA final between Roseau and Moorhead moved to East Grand Forks on Thursday
March 01, 2023 02:37 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

StormTracker Weather
StormTracker Weather

Weather
Mostly cloudy this evening
March 01, 2023 03:00 PM
Clear that snow.JPG
Weather
Weather gallery for March 1, 2023
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
March 01, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Snow Amount.JPG
Breaking News
Weather
WINTER STORM: Snow amounts continue to come in
WDAY's StormTRACKER meteorologists are watching the storm; check back for updates.
March 01, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Lydia Blume
More top news
DSC_4623.JPG
South Dakota
Big change to South Dakota's violent parole system heads to Gov. Kristi Noem's desk
“There's a difference between passing bills that will actually make a difference, and those that sound tough and make us feel good,” one opponent said. “This bill in its current form is the latter.”
3478701+0B6O2b61phok-aWdEYzVmUEtZQWs.jpg
North Dakota
Tax breaks for biofuels, grain bin construction among ag bills passed in North Dakota
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
National
U.S. House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
Tharaldson Ethanol Plant.jpg
National
EPA proposes expanded higher-ethanol gasoline sales in Midwest
The oil refining industry has traditionally balked at efforts to expand the ethanol market because it competes with gasoline at the pump and can be costly to blend.
March 01, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw / Reuters
0B6NQBzkycuE2UGJSdmNlOTdWM1E.jpg
North Dakota
Does North Dakota need a special suicide review panel?
A bill in the North Dakota Legislature would establish a commission to review suicides with the aim of preventing future deaths.
March 01, 2023 04:26 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
EGF Council.PNG
Local
East Grand Forks City Council members consider interim and full-time city administrator options
The council was presented with a list — compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities — of candidates in the state who could be hired on an interim basis.
February 28, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

OBITUARIES
Carolyn Hunt
March 01, 2023 05:01 PM
Dorothy E. Rader
March 01, 2023 04:21 PM
Carolyn Hunt
March 01, 2023 11:41 AM
Mary Lindblad
February 28, 2023 10:01 AM
Randy David Goosen
February 28, 2023 08:51 AM
Vickie A. (Wilde) Lee
February 28, 2023 08:31 AM
Business
Convoy of Hope pic5.jpg
Convoy of Hope takes edible beans from North Dakota and Minnesota to global areas of food insecurity
Convoy of Hope aspires to form more partnerships, similar to Northarvest Bean Growers Association and Central Valley Bean Co-op, with edible bean companies.
Blu Soul designs
Furniture, decor shop in Walhalla shows unique charm of small town businesses
Carrie McDermott selected as next editor of Prairie Business
Trading up: Starting with coffee mug, Grand Forks coffee shop making trades toward new equipment
Government and Politics
Books
  1. Port: If these book ban bills are really about protecting children, why don't they mention violence?
  2. Port: One North Dakota library is protesting legislative censorship this weekend
  3. Minnesota Republicans pitch tax rebate checks, Social Security tax cut
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: The final weekend of the regular season
March 01, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
011523 S GFH UNDMHKY0113.jpg
UND Hockey
What to know about each NCHC team entering the regular-season's final weekend
February 27, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 25, 2023
UND Hockey
UND plays to scoreless tie against Colorado College
February 25, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
CC Hockey vs North Dakota, Robson Arena, Feb. 24, 2023
Members Only
UND Hockey
GameCenter final: UND 0, Colorado College 0, tie
February 25, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local
The Vault
A memorial dedicated to the life of Refugio Rodriguez now hangs on a tree along the walking path where his body was discovered in September of 2020.
Police deemed Refugio Rodriguez's death a suicide, not a murder. Now Minnesota BCA will review the case
BCA will review the Montevideo police investigation into the death of Refugio Rodriguez, after a Forum News Service investigation revealed concerns about police work, 'suicide' designation.
Bruce Falconer and Timothy Jewell
A Marine and his friend vanished in 'The Desert.' The mystery lingers despite discovery of the friend's bones
‘I don’t want her to die too!’ What happened to 8-year-old girl saved by father in '68 fire
Crime and Courts
LanceOliveros.jpg
Local
Grand Forks man pleads not guilty to gross sexual imposition and burglary
February 28, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
2753493+police-lights.jpeg
Minnesota
Fargo dentist accused of stabbing in Polk County
February 27, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
482G5497_01.MOV.Still002.jpg
Local
Minnesota semi driver sentenced for 2021 fatal 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks International Airport
February 27, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
CrimeReport FSA.png
North Dakota
Deputies open fire, passenger wounded during chase through North Dakota counties
February 26, 2023 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff

Sports
022223 Thompson3.jpg
Thompson's Olivia Dick acts as 'catalyst' for No. 1 seed Tommies
The 5-foot-4 senior guard leads Thompson to 22-2 season.
120422 S GFH GFGHKY0207.jpg
Mya Mannausau leads Grand Forks from the blue line
Twins prospect Edouard Julien makes an impression at the plate
Tuesday's local scoreboard for Feb. 28
Northland Outdoors
Health
Education
U.S. President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan at the White House in Washington
What's the latest on Biden's U.S. student loan forgiveness?
The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices are hearing arguments in the Biden administration's appeal of the two lower court rulings today. The court is expected to rule on this case this Spring.
Grand Forks Public Schools
Grand Forks School District presents winter benchmark assessment results
Thief River Falls community members bring bullying concerns to school board
Would AP African American Studies course violate North Dakota law?
Opinion
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: The story of Chief Shawboshkung
March 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Conflicts of interest must be addressed
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Perkins, Grand Forks
Herald pull quote, 3/1/23
Editorials
Our view: House wrong to not exempt hygiene products
March 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Herald editorial board
Tony_Bender_2022.jpg
Columns
Bender: Confessions of an un-woke caveman
March 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Tony Bender

Lifestyle
Venus Jupiter conjunction
North Dakota
CHAMBERS.JPG
Minnesota
Kelly Armstrong
Restaurants and Bars
021823 RedShed2.jpg
