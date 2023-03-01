The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices are hearing arguments in the Biden administration's appeal of the two lower court rulings today. The court is expected to rule on this case this Spring.

BCA will review the Montevideo police investigation into the death of Refugio Rodriguez, after a Forum News Service investigation revealed concerns about police work, 'suicide' designation.

Convoy of Hope aspires to form more partnerships, similar to Northarvest Bean Growers Association and Central Valley Bean Co-op, with edible bean companies.

The council was presented with a list — compiled by the League of Minnesota Cities — of candidates in the state who could be hired on an interim basis.

A bill in the North Dakota Legislature would establish a commission to review suicides with the aim of preventing future deaths.

The oil refining industry has traditionally balked at efforts to expand the ethanol market because it competes with gasoline at the pump and can be costly to blend.

“There's a difference between passing bills that will actually make a difference, and those that sound tough and make us feel good,” one opponent said. “This bill in its current form is the latter.”

A gallery of some of our favorite photos from the month of February

Grand Forks resident Kevin Wilson, who has stated his intent to run for the Ward 6 seat, said the petition received the go-ahead from the North Dakota secretary of state on Feb. 22

In its eighth season, the Dakota Spotlight podcast is re-examining the killing of Joel Lovelien, which took place outside the Broken Drum bar in Grand Forks on Oct. 28, 2007.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.