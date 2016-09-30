LOS ANGELES -- The producers of the James Bond movies, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, want Daniel Craig to return as 007, according to a senior production executive on the franchise.

Callum McDougall, executive producer on the last four Bond films, told the BBC Friday that Craig is the "first choice" of Broccoli and Wilson, who run Bond's production company Eon Prods.

McDougall, who has worked on nine 007 movies, was asked if Craig would be returning. "I wish I knew," he said. "We love Daniel. We would love Daniel to return as Bond. Without any question he is absolutely Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli's first choice. I know they're hoping for him to come back." He added that if Craig is willing to join the next Bond movie the role would "absolutely" be his.

Eon did not respond immediately to a request for confirmation.

Craig, who is the sixth actor to play Bond, started in the role with "Casino Royale" in 2006. That was followed by "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, "Skyfall" in 2012, and "Spectre" in 2015.