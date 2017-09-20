"I would like to think that (the chances are) good, but I think a lot of it just depends on how my knee responds when we go out there and practice this week, and hopefully it will continue to get better," Bradford said before Wednesday's practice.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford is "doing good," but that it might come down to just before Sunday's kickoff whether his starter will be Bradford or backup Case Keenum.

Zimmer said Monday that Bradford "twisted" the knee "or something" during Minnesota's 29-19 win over New Orleans in the Sept. 11 opener. Bradford said it was a non-contact injury.

"It was one of those things that it happened in the game, I felt it when it happened," he said. "I honestly didn't think it was that big of a deal and then the longer the game went on, it started to feel just a little bit worse and a little worse and then I woke up Tuesday and it just didn't feel very good."

Bradford was limited in practice last week and listed as questionable for the Steelers game. He said there has been "a lot of work over the past week just trying to make sure that the swelling is out."

He said his knee is feeling "better" than it did when he tested it before last Sunday's game.

"I was hoping it was going to feel better (for last week's game) than it did having rested a day really on Saturday," Bradford said. "Sunday, it just didn't feel great."

Bradford said he has been told the diagnosis but wouldn't reveal what it is. He declined to say whether he has received an injection.

Bradford suffered a torn left ACL in the seventh game in 2013 with the St. Louis Rams and missed the rest of the season. He tore the ACL in the same knee in the preseason in 2014 and missed the entire year.

"Obviously, I've dealt with a lot with this knee going through the two ACLs, and I think after the two ACLs there's been some ups and some downs with it," Bradford said. "With this particular issue we're dealing with, I'm not sure I've ever dealt with it before."

If Bradford can't play against the Buccaneers, it would mark the second straight start for Keenum, who completed 20 of 37 passes for 167 yards and had a pedestrian passer rating of 65.9 against the Steelers.

"I prepare every week like I'm going to play," Keenum said. "If I'm not actually getting the rep, I'm behind working on the same footwork, the same reads."

Keenum has had success against the Buccaneers, although he downplayed it. He started and won games against Tampa Bay playing for St. Louis in 2015 and the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, completing 28 of 43 passes for 414 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Zimmer said he doesn't consider it a challenge for players to get ready for Sunday's game not knowing who the starting quarterback will be. Tight end Kyle Rudolph agreed.

"Every guy on our offense will go prepare the same way they have," Rudolph said.

Bradford was hurt during perhaps the best game of his eight-year NFL career. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 27 of 32 passes against the Saints for 346 yards, three touchdowns and a career-high passer rating of 143.0.

Bradford said his body will tell him when he's ready to return, and he's optimistic it will be Sunday.

"I've played through quite a few different bumps and bruises with (his left knee)," Bradford said. "I think every time I've done that, you just know (about being ready). ... I think as the week goes along, I'll just know that it's ready to go, and I think the coaches will know by looking at me that it's ready to go."