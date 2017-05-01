Barr's option for 2018 will be worth $12.306 million. He has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, although he did have his ups and downs in 2016.

The Vikings declined the $12.198 million option on Bridgewater, who suffered a serious knee injury last August. It's uncertain when he will be able to play again.

Tuesday is the deadline on fifth-year options for players taken in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, but the Vikings informed Bridgewater of their decision on Monday. In the event of injury, a fifth-year option is guaranteed, which would have made it a risk had it been picked up on Bridgewater.

The Vikings also could have put themselves in the position of possibly paying two quarterbacks more than $30 million in 2018. Sam Bradford, acquired from Philadelphia last September to replace Bridgewater, will make $18 million in 2017 in the final year of his deal and could be signed to an extension.

"It wouldn't have made sense for the Vikings to extend (Bridgewater) when they don't know if he can even come back and how effective he can be," said CBS analyst Rich Gannon, a Minnesota quarterback from 1987-92. "So, from purely a business standpoint, you've got to respect what the Vikings are doing."

Bridgewater will make $1.354 million in 2017, and could become a free agent after the season if healthy. If he spends all of 2017 on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, he would remain under contract for 2018 at the same $1.354 million figure.

It's possible the Vikings could at some point sign Bridgewater for 2018 to a figure between $1.354 million and $12.198 million. Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has declined to comment on Bridgewater's contract situation.

Bridgewater, taken with the No. 32 pick in 2014, suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament and dislocated knee cap last in the final practice of the preseason last August. He is expected to begin training camp on the PUP list.

"Unfortunately, when you dislocate your knee and tear up your knee, you've got to go to the back of the line and start over," Gannon said. "The unfortunate thing is the train keeps rolling down the track with somebody else. But I tore my ACL in my second year (in 1988) and I ended up playing (16) more years."

Barr, selected with the No. 9 pick in 2014, will make a base salary of $1.897 million in 2017.

Although Barr made the Pro Bowl last January as an alternate, head coach Mike Zimmer expressed some frustration with him in December, saying he "sometimes has a tendency to coast."

During offseason workouts last week, Barr vowed to be better in 2017.

"I spent a lot of time with myself, figuring myself out in regards to what I think I need to do and what I need to be better at, and it's a long list," he said.