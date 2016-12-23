While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Players along with media members have been stranded in the plane for hours while airport crews and emergency responders work to move ladder equipment in place to begin deplaning passengers.

It'll be a long night for the Vikings, as they get set to play the Green Bay Packers Saturday at noon.