Minnesota Vikings plane slides off runway en route to Green Bay
A Delta flight carrying members of the Minnesota Vikings and its media members slid off the runway Friday evening and became stuck in grass near Appleton, Wis., according to a tweet sent out by the Minnesota Vikings official account.
While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016
The Minnesota Vikings tweeted: "While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting pateintly to exit the plane."
Players along with media members have been stranded in the plane for hours while airport crews and emergency responders work to move ladder equipment in place to begin deplaning passengers.
Here is the @Vikings plane ....still waiting pic.twitter.com/vcNyM5ouO0
— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) December 24, 2016
It'll be a long night for the Vikings, as they get set to play the Green Bay Packers Saturday at noon.