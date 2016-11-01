After decisive victories over the defending NFC Champion Carolina Panthers on the road and against the hated rival Green Bay Packers at home, Vikings fans had a legitimate reason to be excited.

But in a season that has dealt the Vikings so many bad hands, with injuries to Teddy Bridgewater, Adrian Peterson, Matt Kalil, Shariff Floyd and Andre Smith, Vikings fans had to know that their hometown team would eventually come back to earth.

Now, after going 0-2 in their last two games while allowing an astonishing 11 sacks of QB Sam Bradford, Vikings fans (Rick from Eden Prairie) have taken the teams problems into their own hands.

The Craigslist ad reads as follows:

Tackle Needed!!! (Eden Prairie)

Desperately looking for someone to occupy either end of our offensive line to protect Sam Bradford and, if possible, open some holes for our running backs. Experience preferred but not needed. You are guaranteed at least 8 working days, possible more in January based on performance. YOU MUST WORK SUNDAYS AND HOLIDAYS! Unfortunately, due to salary cap limitations, we will be hiring on a volunteer basis only.

No calls please, emailed resumes and game tape only!

Skol,

Rick

If this isn't bulletin board material, I don't know what is.

Let's hope it works.

