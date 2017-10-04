It also dismissed a complaint that the school discriminated against the women’s hockey team’s bid to reinstate the program based on sex.

The Office of Civil Rights informed the school of its findings in two letters that summarized its investigation -- one six pages, one seven pages.

The complaints were filed in the days after the UND women’s hockey team and men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were eliminated by the school as part of university-wide cuts.

“We strive to be as fair and equitable as possible in all of our athletics programs at the University of North Dakota," UND athletic director Brian Faison said. " It was a difficult and emotional decision to have to eliminate athletic opportunities because of the State’s budgetary crisis. We engaged in a thorough analysis to ensure our decision was consistent with our gender equity ideals. The conclusions by the Office for Civil Rights affirm that we are succeeding in upholding those ideals even under the most challenging budgetary circumstances."

