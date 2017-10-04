‘A’ players are considered potential first-round picks.

‘B’ players are considered potential second- or third-round picks.

‘C’ players are considered potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round picks.

UND players in Central Scouting preseason list

B — Jonny Tychonick, D, Penticton (BCHL)

C — Braden Costello, F, Des Moines (USHL)

C — Jacob Bernard-Docker, D, Okotoks (AJHL)

C — Gavin Hain, F, U.S. Under-18

For more, click here.