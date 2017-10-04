Four UND commits make scouting rankings, including Grand Forks product Braden Costello
The NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau issued its preliminary, preseason draft ratings Tuesday morning.
Four UND commits made the list, including Grand Forks product Braden Costello.
‘A’ players are considered potential first-round picks.
‘B’ players are considered potential second- or third-round picks.
‘C’ players are considered potential fourth-, fifth- or sixth-round picks.
UND players in Central Scouting preseason list
B — Jonny Tychonick, D, Penticton (BCHL)
C — Braden Costello, F, Des Moines (USHL)
C — Jacob Bernard-Docker, D, Okotoks (AJHL)
C — Gavin Hain, F, U.S. Under-18