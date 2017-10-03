Schlossman: Hoff enjoys centering top line
Heading into the exhibition game against the University of Manitoba on Saturday night, one of the big goals was to try to find someone who could join Rhett Gardner as a top-six center.
Ludvig Hoff got that call — he was placed between standouts Shane Gersich and Austin Poganski on the top line — and he delivered.
Hoff scored two goals in the 6-2 UND win and said afterward that he enjoyed playing on that line.
“I mean, that made it a lot more fun for me,” Hoff said. “They are two very talented players and I felt pretty comfortable between them, too. I want to try to make plays. It was just fun playing with those two.”