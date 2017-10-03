Schlossman: Hoff enjoys centering top line

Ludvig Hoff got that call — he was placed between standouts Shane Gersich and Austin Poganski on the top line — and he delivered.

Hoff scored two goals in the 6-2 UND win and said afterward that he enjoyed playing on that line.

“I mean, that made it a lot more fun for me,” Hoff said. “They are two very talented players and I felt pretty comfortable between them, too. I want to try to make plays. It was just fun playing with those two.”

