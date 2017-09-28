6 Omaha

7 Western Michigan

8 Colorado College

Plus - The NCHC has been college hockey’s top league the last couple of years, posting the best out-of-conference record for three straight years and it has had the national champion the last two years.

Minus - The NCHC had more early signings than any other league in the country this offseason. North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan each lost three players early.

Don’t be surprised if… Miami challenges for one of the league’s top spots and gets back into the NCAA tournament. The RedHawks have most key players back from last year’s team.

Don’t forget that… Dean Blais is no longer at Omaha. New coach Mike Gabinet, age 36, is the youngest head coach in college hockey this season.

Top player - Henrik Borgstrom, Denver

Top goalie - Tanner Jaillet, Denver

Top recruit - Dylan Samberg, Minnesota Duluth

WCHA

Herald predictions

1 MSU-Mankato

2 Bemidji State

3 Ferris State

4 Fairbanks

5 Bowling Green

6 Michigan Tech

7 Lake Superior State

8 Northern Michigan

9 Alaska Anchorage

10 Alabama Huntsville

Plus - Coach Grant Potulny will get a little boost in his first season at Northern Michigan with the addition of Adam Rockwood, a former BCHL standout who is transferring in from Wisconsin.

Minus - The WCHA has to come back from a dismal nonconference performance a season ago, when it posted a .279 winning percentage, by far the worst of all six college hockey leagues.

Don’t be surprised if… Minnesota State-Mankato earns a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the second time in four years. The Mavs are loaded with talent and veterans.

Don’t forget that… MSU-Mankato’s entire coaching staff played high school hockey in Minnesota Section 8: head coach Mike Hastings (Crookston), assistant Darren Blue (EGF) and assistant Todd Knott (RLF).

Top player - Daniel Brickley, D, MSU-Mankato

Top goalie - Michael Bitzer, Bemidji State

Top rookie - Connor Mackey, D, MSU-Mankato

BIG TEN

Herald predictions

1 Minnesota

2 Wisconsin

3 Penn State

4 Ohio State

5 Notre Dame

6 Michigan

7 Michigan State

Plus - Wisconsin made a huge late addition, getting St. Lawrence star goalie Kyle Hayton as a graduate transfer eligible immediately. Hayton has been a Mike Richter Award finalist.

Minus - Not a single player in the entire Big Ten conference has played in a Frozen Four outside of first-year member Notre Dame. It has been four years since a team from the league has reached the Frozen Four.

Don’t be surprised if… After years of being the punchline of jokes in the college hockey world, the Big Ten has the best nonconference record of any college hockey league. The Big Ten is going to be deep this season.

Don’t forget that… Notre Dame is in the Big Ten this season, its third league in the span of six years. The Fighting Irish spent four years in Hockey East after leaving the now-defunct Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

Top player - Tyler Sheehy, F, Minnesota

Top goalie - Kyle Hayton, Wisconsin

Top rookie - Casey Mittelstadt, F, Minnesota

HOCKEY EAST

Herald predictions

1 Boston University

2 UMass Lowell

3 Providence

4 Boston College

5 Northeastern

6 UConn

7 Merrimack

8 Vermont

9 UMass

10 New Hampshire

11 Maine

Plus - UMass, last place a year ago, brings in a tremendous recruiting class led by defensemen Cale Makar and Mario Ferraro, and has another big-timer, Marc Del Gaizo, on the way.

Minus - Hockey East bid farewell to Notre Dame after last season’s run to the NCAA Frozen Four and down to an odd number of teams at 11.

Don’t be surprised if… Boston College drops out of the top three in the Hockey East standings for the first time in nine years.

Don’t forget that… After 28 years at the helm at New Hampshire, this is the swan song for coach Dick Umile. Associate coach Mike Souza will take over next season.

Top player - Adam Gaudette, F, Northeastern

Top goalie - Jake Oettinger, Boston University

Top rookie - Cale Makar, D, UMass

ECAC

Herald predictions

1 Harvard

2 Quinnipiac

3 Union

4 Princeton

5 Cornell

6 RPI

7 Clarkson

8 Yale

9 St. Lawrence

10 Dartmouth

11 Colgate

12 Brown

Plus - The ECAC continues to establish itself as a big player on the national stage. It has sent six teams to the Frozen Four in the last six years. Prior to that, it sent zero in the span of eight years.

Minus - After its trip to the Frozen Four, Harvard said goodbye to three seniors who all tallied 99-plus career points -- Alex Kerfoot (123), Tyler Moy (101) and Sean Malone (99).

Don’t be surprised if… After six consecutive seasons of finishing in the bottom half of the league -- including three last-place finishes -- Princeton jumps back into the top half of the ECAC.

Don’t forget that… Former East Grand Forks Senior High defenseman Taylor Brierley is a freshman defenseman at Union. Brierley played in the USHL last season.

Top player - Adam Fox, D, Harvard

Top goalie - Merrick Madsen, Harvard

Top rookie - Keith Petruzzelli, G, Quinnipiac

ATLANTIC HOCKEY

Herald predictions

1 Air Force

2 Robert Morris

3 Canisius

4 Army

5 Holy Cross

6 RIT

7 Mercyhurst

8 Bentley

9 Sacred Heart

10 Niagara

Plus - The league is poised to have its strongest year yet with an incredible number of returners. Nine of the 11 teams have their leading scorer back from last season and only five of the league’s top 40 scorers were seniors.

Minus - Air Force will have to find a new goaltender after sophomore Shane Starrett opted to sign with the Edmonton Oilers before his third year, which would have locked him into post-graduate service duties with the Air Force.

Don’t be surprised if… Atlantic Hockey has two representatives in the NCAA for the first time since 2013 and the second time ever.

Don’t forget that… There are two new coaches in Atlantic Hockey. Jason Lammers took over at Niagara for 16-year veteran Dave Burkholder and Trevor Large is the new Canisius coach after Dave Smith left for RPI

Top player - Brady Ferguson, F, Robert Morris

Top goalie - Francis Marotte, Robert Morris

Top rookie - Marc Johnstone, F, Sacred Heart