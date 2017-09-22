UND rookie Gabe Bast to miss start of hockey season

UND coach Brad Berry said that Bast is actually ahead of schedule, though, and should be back by the end of October.

Bast will definitely miss next weekend’s exhibition game against the University of Manitoba and will almost certainly miss the season-opening series at Alaska Anchorage.

“He’s progressing nicely here,” Berry said. “I don’t have a timeline set. He’s skating and he’s doing conditioning on the ice. He’s projecting ahead of schedule. He’s projecting quicker than we thought.

“I would say it will probably be mid-October.”

UND hosts St. Lawrence on Oct. 13-14 and it hosts rival Minnesota on Oct. 20-21.

Bast has missed significant time each of the last two seasons due to injuries.

He returned at the end of last season and led Penticton to the BCHL playoff championship. During the playoff run, Bast tallied 17 points in 21 games -- first among defensemen and sixth among all players.

The Red Deer, Alta., native is projected to be a key player for UND this season.

The Fighting Hawks return five regulars on the back end -- junior Christian Wolanin, junior Hayden Shaw, sophomore Colton Poolman, sophomore Andrew Peski and sophomore Casey Johnson.

The two rookies vying for the last spot in the lineup during Bast’s absence will be Matt Kiersted and Josh Rieger.

Though Kiersted likely has a leg up, Rieger is a right-handed shooting defenseman -- something UND lacks, especially without the right-handed Bast. The only other right-handed shooting defenseman is Peski.