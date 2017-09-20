NCHC enjoying new digs at Xcel Center

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference commissioner noticed the paint on the walls looked like it had just been applied this summer. There's no chipping, no wear-and-tear.

He noticed the cleanliness and the lack of clutter.

"Can you believe this place is 17 years old?" Fenton asked.

It was clear that NCHC personnel and teams who were represented at the league's annual media day Wednesday were enjoying the new site of the NCHC's postseason tournament, the Frozen Faceoff.

The league decided to make the move from the Target Center in Minneapolis to the Xcel Energy Center, the home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, this summer. The NCHC bought out of the final year of a five-year contract with the Target Center to make it happen immediately.

Fenton said that the league's advisory board—Miami athletic director David Sayler, Denver associate athletic director Ron Grahame, Minnesota Duluth athletic director Josh Berlo and Omaha athletic director Trev Alberts and Colorado College president Jill Tiefenthaler—researched both the NCHC's postseason format and possible homes for it for more than a year.

They studied the possibility of moving the event to a campus site like the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and the Big Ten.

Fenton said they ultimately settled on keeping the format the same.

Then, they tackled the question of where to have the tournament.

Fenton said the decision mainly revolved around what would be the best experience for both the fans and the players, though financials were heavily considered, too.

"It feels like home," UND coach Brad Berry said. "It's great. It brings back old memories. I was fortunate enough to be part of North Dakota when we had the old WCHA Final Five here. You get that feeling again. I know we're going to have to work hard to try to build it to where it was—the Final Five was a destination—but I don't think it will take fans long to realize it's a great venue."

Fenton said that Xcel Energy Center officials weren't concerned about hosting another college hockey tournament after drawing meager crowds to the Big Ten and WCHA events the last four years.

"I believe there was a foresight for them to say, 'Look at what (the NCHC) has done. Do we have an opportunity there?' Fenton said. "They were very excited to engage in conversations."

Senior forward Austin Poganski, who represented UND at media day, said he was looking forward to the change in venues.

"It's definitely a hockey venue, unlike the Target Center," Poganski said. "It was a lot of fun at the Target Center, but it didn't feel like a hockey venue like the Xcel, which is obviously the home of the Minnesota Wild. It's definitely a place people know about and want to be at."

Wednesday's event was attended by Wild president Matt Majka, St. Paul mayor Chris Coleman, Xcel Energy Center general manager Jack Larson and Visit St. Paul vice president of marketing Adam Johnson.

"We're excited," Fenton said. "This is one of the best buildings in the NHL. It's been regarded as that for a long time. It's hard to believe that it's approaching 17 years old. It doesn't look like 17 years old."