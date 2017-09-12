Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Former UND associate coach Peter Elander hired at Ohio State

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 5:49 p.m.

    Former UND women's hockey associate coach Peter Elander has been hired as an assistant coach with the Ohio State women’s hockey team.

    Elander, who led the Swedish Olympic Team to a silver medal in 2006, had been with the UND program since 2010. The program was cut this spring.

    Elander helped UND recruit many top European players, including Olympic star Michelle Karvinen of Finland. Other European Olympians that ended up at UND during Elanders tenure were Anna Kilponen (Finland), Vilma Tanskanen (Finland), Emma Nuutinen (Finland), Susanna Tapani (Finland) and Tanja Eisenschmid (Germany).

    The Fighting Hawks finished in the top half of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for all seven of Elander’s seasons at UND.

    Ohio State, which also got Charly Dahlquist from UND, finished fifth in the WCHA last season and lost to UND in the first round of the playoffs.

    Explore related topics:sportsUND hockey
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
    Advertisement
    randomness