Former UND associate coach Peter Elander hired at Ohio State

Elander, who led the Swedish Olympic Team to a silver medal in 2006, had been with the UND program since 2010. The program was cut this spring.

Elander helped UND recruit many top European players, including Olympic star Michelle Karvinen of Finland. Other European Olympians that ended up at UND during Elanders tenure were Anna Kilponen (Finland), Vilma Tanskanen (Finland), Emma Nuutinen (Finland), Susanna Tapani (Finland) and Tanja Eisenschmid (Germany).

The Fighting Hawks finished in the top half of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for all seven of Elander’s seasons at UND.

Ohio State, which also got Charly Dahlquist from UND, finished fifth in the WCHA last season and lost to UND in the first round of the playoffs.