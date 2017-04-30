No easy answers for regional problem at hockey convention

While nearly everyone acknowledged the problem of a lack of bids for neutral-site regionals in the West and Midwest, there was pushback on alternatives that were offered, multiple sources told the Herald.

The idea of having the top eight seeds host in the first round—likely a best-of-three series—gained more traction among the coaches than prior years, but the NCAA and ESPN both have balked at the idea.

ESPN currently has the exclusive rights to broadcast college hockey's NCAA tournament and broadcasts every game on one of its platforms—ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN3—and wields significant power with the NCAA.

Other options presented by the NCAA included allowing teams to bid on using their home venues and placing regionals at the home venues of the four No. 1 seeds.

The latter raised significant concern because some schools may not have adequate locker room space and seating.

That leaves the NCAA Division Men's Ice Hockey Committee with no clear picture on where to go forward—or whether to change the current setup at all.

Right now, the NCAA regionals are played at four, predetermined non-campus sites.

While this format has worked in the East, where schools are clustered and there is an abundance of American Hockey League venues to host regionals, that has not been the case in the West.

UND was the only school west of Allentown, Pa., that bid to host a regional at a neutral site in either 2018 or 2019. It will host the West Regional in Sioux Falls, S.D., in 2018 and in Fargo in 2019.

Because no venues in the Midwest bid, the NCAA awarded the Midwest Regional to Allentown for both years.

The Committee also only awarded two years of regionals instead of four because of the possibility of a changing format.

But as has been the case in the past, no easy answers were produced at the convention.

Some coaches also railed against teams who load up their nonconference schedule with home games against weak opponents to get into the NCAA tournament. They asked about a possible change in the Pairwise Rankings formula to discourage it in the future.

Over the years, the Pairwise has been slightly tweaked, but there haven't been any dramatic shifts.