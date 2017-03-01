Nearly all of their trips ended the same way—teams saying they would maybe take another look at Tucker down the line, but they didn't have a spot for him now. Even though Tucker left disappointed, Mark savored the time he spent with his son in the car and in hotels.

As the athletic trainer and strength coach of the UND men's hockey team, Mark was rarely able to go on road trips with his son during youth and high school hockey days.

"Even though those summer trips weren't always for the best (result)," Mark said, "it was good, quality time. It was kind of a good summer for me to spend time with him."

They went to central Minnesota, southern Minnesota and Iowa. Nobody had a roster spot for Tucker.

They weren't shooting too high, either. Tucker only tried out for one United States Hockey League team. The rest of the tryout camps were for Tier II North American Hockey League teams.

One NAHL coach told the Poolmans, as a courtesy, not to waste their time and money coming for a tryout. Tucker had no chance to make the team.

Their final trip that summer was to Chicago, where the Wichita Falls (Texas) Wildcats were holding a tryout camp.

On the 11-hour drive down Interstate 94, Tucker mentioned that if he couldn't get a roster spot with Wichita Falls, it may be time to move on from hockey and start college.

Tucker already started preparing to do so. He applied and had been accepted to school at UND. He got the acceptance T-shirt in the mail from the school.

"The options were starting to get low," Tucker said.

Not long into his tryout with Wichita Falls, head coach Paul Baxter, a former NHL defenseman, told the Poolmans that he had a spot on his roster for Tucker.

It was a relief.

Tucker's hockey career would continue for at least another year.

The Poolmans hadn't the slightest clue at the time, but those summer trips were just the beginning of bonding time for Mark, Tucker and the Poolman family—the start of a ride that they still have trouble believing today.

Tucker is now one of college hockey's elite defensemen and a top pro prospect who could play in the NHL before the end of this season.

"The whole progression just kind of blows both of us away," Mark said. "From basically a week or two from, 'I can go to school,' to 'can I keep playing?' to 'can I get some money to go to school?' to 'can I go to UND?' to 'can I get drafted?'"

A swift rise

Tucker was always an undersized forward growing up.

At age 15, he was just 5-foot-4, 115 pounds.

But as he hit a growth spurt, he was moved back to defense for Senior High's varsity team. He played three years on varsity, putting up modest numbers for a team that never made state.

By the time he was a senior, he was 6 feet tall, but no junior teams or colleges were interested.

During his first year of NHL Draft eligibility, Tucker was driving around the Midwest with his dad looking for Tier II junior teams to give him a roster spot. The NHL wasn't the slightest thought.

Tucker was happy with getting an opportunity in Texas.

"When I went down to Wichita Falls, my dad said to go down there with a purpose," Tucker said. "Put everything on the line. If it doesn't work out, you can live with yourself. If you make it, you make it. If not, then you don't."

Poolman had a strong enough year with Wichita Falls that he attracted the attention of Tier I junior teams. The Omaha Lancers of the USHL selected him in the following summer's USHL Draft.

Tucker had a big start with the Lancers and the colleges came calling. He picked UND, where he would be on the same bench as his father.

Tucker went back to Omaha for a second year, captained the team, was named a first-team all-USHL pick and won USA Hockey's Junior Player of the Year award.

Although it's not common for NHL teams to pick third-year eligible players in the draft, the Winnipeg Jets stepped outside the box to select Tucker in the fifth round in 2013.

The Poolmans watched the draft in their basement and saw Tucker's name scroll across the bottom of the screen.

Family time

Everything came full circle in the fall of 2014.

Tucker walked into Ralph Engelstad Arena to be part of the UND hockey team alongside his father—something that would have never been possible if not for those road trips three years earlier.

He moved between forward and defense as a freshman, but established himself as a top-end defender on UND's 2016 NCAA national championship team.

On top of that, Tucker has been able to hang out with his father daily.

"When you're a kid, you don't realize what he does on the road," Tucker said. "I just figured he taped some ankles, but I found out he does a little more than that."

It has been even more special for Mark.

It hasn't just been the fact that he's been able to watch all of Tucker's games from the bench, it's the small things.

Mark's favorite moment was after Tucker scored his first-career goal at Colorado College in October of his freshman year. Tucker looked over to Mark on the bench. Their eyes connected for a couple of seconds.

Colton in the mix

Although Winnipeg wanted to sign Tucker last summer, Tucker wanted to come back for one more year to play with his younger brother, Colton, for the first time in their lives.

Beginning on New Year's Eve, they've played together on the same defensive pairing, too.

"I have so many flashbacks from when they had their white hair when they were little, tan 6- and 7-year olds with their little shaved heads," Mark said. "I have a lot of those flashbacks with the looks they give when they are talking.

"It's the little things you catch throughout the day more than the wins and the losses. I'm enjoying moreso off the ice. It's not that I don't enjoy watching them on the ice, but it's more the day-to-day things, the little looks and just normal every day little things you may not notice. It's been very neat to have the two together."

Their mother, LeAnne, usually opts to watch her sons play on TV from home with friends rather than venture through the demanding crowds.

"It bothers her when she hears people say things about her boys," Mark said.

This season has been full of ups and downs for UND, which heads to Miami this weekend tied for fourth play in National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings.

It will need to make a short run in the next two or three weeks to move into position to make the NCAA tournament again. Last season, Tucker and Mark helped bring an eighth national championship to UND.

"There's a picture of them hugging it out on the ice after the national championship game," Colton said. "It would be pretty special if we could make a run at it again and see what we can do here."