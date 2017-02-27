The penalty has been called 79 times in all of college hockey this season, and all but five have had an offsetting minor called along with it.

Generally, the worst outcome of diving or embellishing a call is four-on-four play, which highly skilled teams would prefer anyway because there's more open ice. At best, a dive can result in a two-minute or five-minute power play.

The five diving calls that resulted in a power play this season were all called in the East, too. Three were called by Hockey East officials. Two were called in Atlantic Hockey.

In the three Western-based leagues—the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Big Ten and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association—not a single power play has been given out because of a dive this season.

In fact, the NCHC and Big Ten have rarely even called matching minors.

NCHC officials have called the penalty four times this season, all with a matching minor. Big Ten officials have called it three times, all with a matching minor.

That's in stark contrast to Hockey East (29 calls, 26 matching minors) and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (19 calls, 19 matching minors).

While Hockey East officials have been the most aggressive in calling the penalty, they also haven't been quick to award power plays for it.

In a game earlier this month, UMass forward Ray Pigozzi was called for embellishment twice in the span of 21 minutes, but neither resulted in a power play for the opponent.

The statistics show that college hockey is still grappling with how to handle the problem.

In the summer of 2014, the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee issued a memo to officials and conferences, asking them to crack down on diving and embellishment and giving them the OK to use supplementary discipline if needed.

But no suspensions have ever been handed out because of it and there appear to be very few consequence during games for trying it.

While the NHL has started to address diving and embellishment by handing out small fines after the fact, that's not an option for college hockey.

Until a viable solution is found to deal with the issue, there's virtually no deterrent for skilled teams to try to draw power plays by flopping.