Nuutinen beat Ohio State's star defenseman Jincy Dunne wide on a rush, cut to the net, carried the puck all the way across the top of the crease and sent UND to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff for a seventh consecutive season with her overtime winner.

The goal gave the Fighting Hawks a 2-1 overtime win over the Buckeyes on Sunday in a decisive Game 3 of their first-round series at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

After scoring the goal, Nuutinen got down on a knee and gave two fistpumps as her teammates sprinted onto the ice to celebrate the win.

"I got a good pass and I thought, now or never," Nuutinen said. "It was amazing. We believed we were going to win."

UND will play No. 1-ranked Wisconsin in the WCHA semifinals at 2:07 p.m. Saturday in Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Minnesota will take on Minnesota Duluth in the other semifinal.

UND (16-15-6) has now won seven consecutive first-round series. Only two of them have gone to a decisive third game—this series and the first one of the string, 2011.

In 2011, Monique Lamoureux-Morando went coast-to-coast, cutting across the crease and finishing off the game-winner against Bemidji State at Purpur Arena.

Nuutinen's goal wasn't all that much different.

"Obviously, it's a great finish," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "A great play to absorb some pressure, cut hard to the net and the poise to take an extra second and step around Sauve and make a play and finish off a goal. Great poise and patience.

"It was a big goal by a kid who was recruited to score goals and make plays. She has already started doing that for us."

Ohio State goalie Kassidy Sauve (31 saves) nearly made a miraculous save on the play—she threw her stick out in desperation and got a piece of the shot—but it wasn't enough.

On the other end, UND goalie Lexie Shaw skated out to celebrate. Shaw kept UND in the game with her 28-save performance—many of them on Grade A chances late in the third period as the Buckeyes pushed to win the game.

"I saw Emma go and you just kind of get this feeling that things were going to end," Shaw said. "As soon as she stuck it in the net, it was kind of indescribable."

UND lost Game 1 of the series in overtime and needed to battle back with the next two.

The Fighting Hawks won 4-1 in Saturday's Game 2, then needed the extra session on Sunday.

UND took the first lead of the game at 13:53 of the first period when rookie Hallie Theodosopoulos fed senior Kayla Gardner on a two-on-one rush.

Ohio State evened it in the third on a perfect passing play from Julianna Iafallo to Maddy Field.

But Nuutinen finished off the series in overtime to extend UND's season.

The Fighting Hawks need to win the Final Faceoff to reach the NCAA tournament.

"It's huge," Shaw said. "We don't want our season to end, especially in the first round of the playoffs. Obviously, we were battling. It was a game we needed to win. Six more and who knows?"