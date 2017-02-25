Omaha shuts out UND on Senior Night

UND blew a prime opportunity to find a comfortable spot in the Pairwise Rankings, to move into command to grab a top-four spot in National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings and to finally build some momentum.

But like its done so often this season, UND put itself right back in perilous position with a 3-0 loss to Omaha in front of 11,922.

Omaha goalie Evan Weninger, who allowed 10 goals in the last series between the teams, didn't have to face a shot for the first 11 minutes of the opening period and the first 16 minutes of the second period as the Mavericks, the worst defensive team in the NCHC, became the fifth team to shut out the Fighting Hawks this season.

"Tough to swallow," Ausmus said. "Right now, every guy in the locker room has to realize what's on the line and what's at stake here. We have to play with our backs against the wall now."

UND is tied with Omaha for fourth place and the final spot for home ice in the NCHC playoffs. The Fighting Hawks (16-14-3, 9-12-1 NCHC) and the Mavericks (16-13-5) both have 29 points. St. Cloud State sits one point back with 28.

UND goes on the road to Miami next weekend, while Omaha hosts league-leading Denver and St. Cloud State hosts last-place Colorado College.

More important, UND's streak of 14 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances—the second-longest streak in college hockey history—is in serious peril.

The Fighting Hawks dropped to No. 15 in the Pairwise Rankings after Saturday's loss. Teams need to be in the top 14, at a minimum, to get an at-large bid to the 16-team field.

"Short season left," Ausmus said. "We have to bring it every night and we can't take any shortcuts to get there. Tonight, we didn't play with enough urgency with the season on the line. We didn't bring enough. We have four guaranteed games left and we're going to make the most of them."

Junior forward Johnny Simonson added: "We've been talking about it as a team, the coaches have been talking about it. We are running out of time here to drop games like this."

On Saturday, UND couldn't generate any offense on Weninger.

The top line of Shane Gersich, Tyson Jost and Brock Boeser—which had combined for 60 shot attempts and 40 shots on goal in the last two games—were held to six shots on goal, five of which came in the third period.

The Fighting Hawks were held to just one shot on goal in the second period—a stuff-in attempt by Simonson from the side of the net. UND had seven total shots on goal through two periods.

"We were being unpredictable to each other," UND coach Brad Berry said. "When you have success as a team, it's a predictability of getting pucks deep and everyone being on the same page of entering the zone, making plays and passes. We had five guys going in different directions in the second period. We weren't playing as a team together. When that happens, you can't sustain anything."

Omaha got on the board first at 8:45 of the opening frame when David Pope's one-timer deflected off of a UND forward's stick and fooled goalie Cam Johnson (24 saves). It was Omaha's first power-play tally of the weekend.

Although UND only managed the single shot in the second period, it was still within a goal heading to the third, but Omaha extended that at 5:43, when Riley Alferd snapped a shot past Johnson's glove.

"The start of the game, the first two periods, we didn't generate a lot," Berry said. "We didn't sustain any pressure for the most part. It didn't look like there was any continuity in our game to score goals. We had one shot in the second period. That's not good enough."

UND likely needs to sweep at Miami to get back into the top 14 in the Pairwise.

"We just have to stay hungry, that's the bottom line," Ausmus said. "We have to stay hungry and stick with it and want it more than the other team. We have the guys in the locker room, the skill in the locker room. If we want it more than the other team, we're going to be winning games. That's what it's going to come down to, compete level. And right now, we have to outwork every team and earn everything that we want to get."

Notes: UND went with the same lineup as Friday night as Dixon Bowen and Hayden Shaw remained out with injuries. . . Omaha scratched junior defenseman Joel Messner and senior defenseman Ian Brady for Lukas Buchta and Grant Gallo.