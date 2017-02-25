Menke scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as UND forced a decisive Game 3 in the first round Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff series with a 4-1 victory over Ohio State at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Menke broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period, taking the puck from behind the net to the side of the crease and firing a backhand off the far post and past Ohio State's standout goalie, Kassidy Sauve.

Vilma Tanskanen and Ryleigh Houston later tacked on goals to even the best-of-three series.

"I think it's a lot more fun playing than watching," said Menke, whose team lost 3-2 in overtime Friday. "Yesterday was unfortunate. I took an unfortunate penalty. It is what it is. You can't control everything. Today, I used that as a motivation to show I'd rather be out here playing than watching."

Menke wasn't the only senior who came up big with their college careers on the line.

Senior defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak registered a plus-three rating and launched a game-high nine shots on goal from the blue line. Senior goalie Lexie Shaw stopped 17 of 18 Ohio State shots, only allowing a power-play tally in the second period.

"Amy kind of threw us on her back and made some plays for us," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "That's what you want out of your senior leadership. That's what you want from your better kids in your biggest moments. I thought that's what Amy was for us."

UND is shooting for a seventh straight trip to the WCHA Final Faceoff at 2:07 p.m. today in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

"We're super excited," Menke said. "Another day. Another dollar. We're going to live another day and we're going to take it to them tomorrow."

Ohio State played a short bench and it eventually hurt the Buckeyes in the third period, when UND scored three times to pull away.

It hasn't been easy to score against Sauve this season for the Fighting Hawks. Sauve has a .941 save percentage in six games against UND.

UND improved to 13-0-0 when scoring three or more goals this season and 15-1-3 when scoring first.

Charly Dahlquist gave UND its initial breakthrough in the first period, burying a rebound of a Menke shot.

Idalski said he wants to see a similar game from UND in Game 3.

"Hopefully, we can kind of grind on them a little tomorrow," he said. "They are running a little shorter (bench) than we are. We are hopeful we can translate our fresher legs into opportunities."