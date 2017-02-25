They weren't tired, so they all gathered in the room of Gage Ausmus and Keaton Thompson to watch a movie. All six of them fell asleep in the room, scattered on the beds, the couch and the floor of the small room.

This wasn't an unusual occurrence.

Members of that freshman class -- many with local ties -- quickly formed a bond that remains close today.

"I remember checking back into Walsh and getting our rooms," defenseman Troy Stecher said. "From that day on, you are forced to be best friends with those guys. It just so happened we all liked each other and made some pretty good memories."

Only two members of that class are left -- Ausmus and goalie Matt Hrynkiw -- and will be honored during Senior Night tonight in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The others are scattered across North America.

Stecher, who turned pro after three seasons, is in Vancouver with the NHL's Canucks.

Paul LaDue, who left after his junior year, is in Los Angeles with the NHL's Kings.

Thompson and Luke Johnson, who also left after last season's national title, will actually be playing against each other in San Diego in an American Hockey League game.

Wade Murphy, who transferred to Arizona State after two years, could make his professional debut tonight with the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL.

And Adam Tambellini, who only lasted one semester, is playing tonight in Springfield, Mass., in the AHL.

Although the class has filtered all across the continent, they have still remained close.

In fact, during the NHL's All-Star break this season, LaDue, Thompson and Stecher flew to Scottsdale, Ariz., to hang out with Murphy. They have a group chat over text and have been asking Ausmus about what song they are going to play for the senior tribute.

"Every day we talk," Stecher said. "We're trying to plan something for this summer. We'll always get back together, all of us idiots. We mesh well. We kind of click. We're all different personalities. We definitely have a lot of fun and we have a lot of memories we can share."

Hrynkiw is the group's conscious.

He was the one always urging players to buckle down when studying.

"Puppy is the brains of the group," Stecher said of Hrynkiw. "He's extremely dedicated academically. The rest of us were brain-dead in a way. We liked to have fun and enjoy the whole college experience. We had a focus on what we wanted to achieve as individuals and as a group. It might have taken us a little longer than we wanted to win a national championship, but we achieved that.

"We were extremely focused on what we wanted to do, but we definitely lived a full college lifestyle."

During Stecher's bye week in the NHL, he decided to scroll through the text messages from his old classmates, who once took over Walsh Hall, who brought a national championship back to the school and who are now scattered throughout North America.

"We you read the messages, you sit back and reflect on your time there," Stecher said. "As difficult as it was to leave, the three years I was there were the three greatest years of my life. I'm sure down the road when we all decide to get married, we're all going to be at each other's weddings. We're always going to get back together.

"At UND, it's more than hockey. You build lifelong friendships. That's the most important thing."