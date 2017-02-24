Jost, Boeser come through as UND beats Omaha

UND's two NHL first-round draft picks made big-time plays late in the third period to turn a tie game into a much-needed 6-4 UND victory over Omaha in front of 11,900.

Jost and Boeser each scored two goals, but their back-to-back tallies in the span of 44 seconds showed why this year's team, though inconsistent to this point in the season, can be so intriguing if they get into the NCAA tournament.

Jost snapped a 4-4 tie with 6:49 to go, when he stripped Omaha defenseman Joel Messner of the puck behind the net, skated to the circle, deked past Messner, danced around Omaha defender Luc Snuggerud and sniped the high glove-side corner of the net.

On the next shift, Boeser picked off a pass in mid-air, settled the puck down on the ice and sniped the same corner of the net to send Ralph Engelstad Arena into a buzz that hasn't been seen in the second half of the season.

"Those are high-end plays," UND coach Brad Berry said. "They are high-end players who made high-end plays. This time of year, when the games are so tight, you need those game-breaking plays."

Jost finished the game with three points.

Boeser snapped a career-long, nine-game goal drought with his two-goal game.

"Obviously, it feels great," Boeser said. "Obviously, it was a long month not scoring and helping produce for the team. I think over that timespan, we were playing decent hockey. We were getting chances, they just weren't going in. It definitely feels nice to get on the scoresheet again."

It was a critical win for UND, too.

Other games teams surrounding the Fighting Hawks in the Pairwise Rankings all won, making this game even more pivotal.

UND remained 14th—the last possible spot to get an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament.

"It's good for our confidence, for sure," Jost said. "One thing I really saw on our bench today is how composed we were. There was no panic in our game. You saw it before, maybe at the beginning of the year, when maybe we got a little panicked and we melted down.

"Our maturity is shining through now. We're becoming a team that I think has a chance to win the whole thing here, the national championship. I said it before after the Western Michigan game Saturday night. We're playing the right way right now. We just have to keep this rolling. We're a family in that dressing room. We're proud of ourselves, but the work's not done. We still have a lot to prove."

Omaha coach Dean Blais, who has never won a series against his old team in the rink he helped design, won't be able to do so this weekend, either.

Omaha will try for a split during the series finale at 7:07 tonight.

UND, which thrashed Omaha 9-1 and 7-3 in January in Baxter Arena, had a much bigger challenge in The Ralph, though the goals once again piled up.

UND has now scored 22 goals in three games against the Mavericks.

In addition to the goals by Jost and Boeser, UND also received tallies from Johnny Simonson and Christian Wolanin.

Simonson has two goals on the season. Both have come against Omaha, the team his older brother, Alex, played for.

Wolanin has four goals on the season. Three of them have come against Omaha.

UND stormed to a 3-0 lead during the first 21 minutes of the game on goals by Simonson, Jost and Boeser.

But Omaha charged back in the second period and quickly erased that lead.

Steven Spinner scored twice and David Pope added one goal for the Mavs, who dropped to 15-13-5 overall and 8-11-2 in NCHC play.

Wolanin gave UND a lead early in the third, but Fredrik Olofsson responded with a tying goal.

The game remained tied until Jost and Boeser's late plays.

"We're all playing pretty confident," Berry said. "We're starting to mesh as a team, finally coming around, not panicking on the bench. That was the biggest difference. We showed that against Western Michigan on Saturday and I think we showed that tonight in the third.

"We knew that was a must-win game. That was our mentality going into tonight. I think that's the mentality we need to have for every period the rest of the year."