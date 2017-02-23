It was clear this team's fate would rest in the league playoffs.

"I thought we lost a little sense of urgency in some situations because we knew what we were doing and we knew we were tied in (to fourth) and there was no movement," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "We were talking about development and making players better. Now, it's time for that development to show and for our players to execute at a high level."

The inconsequential portion of the schedule is over.

The playoffs are here.

UND hosts Ohio State in a best-of-three series beginning at 2:07 p.m. today in Ralph Engelstad Arena. Game 2 is set for 2:07 p.m. Saturday. If they split the first two, there will be a third game at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in The Ralph.

UND needs to win the series to keep its season alive and extend its streak of consecutive appearances at the WCHA Final Faceoff to seven in a row.

"It is nice to get there, but that's not our goal," said Idalski, whose team needs to win the Final Faceoff to get in the NCAA tournament. "For whatever we have going on this year, the record and different things, this is still a good group. The room has to believe that. There's nobody we can't compete with. The next couple of weeks are going to be fun."

Ironically, this series is the same matchup that happened last weekend in Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Ohio State played a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. It drove to Minneapolis on Saturday night and flew back to Columbus on Sunday morning.

Then, the Buckeyes turned right around and flew back to Fargo on Thursday and drove up to Grand Forks in time for a 6 p.m. practice.

"I'd say it helps us coming off of a weekend (of playing Ohio State)," UND senior defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak said. "We're kind of getting more familiar with them. Not a lot is going to change this week, so we are going to know what to expect."

Two offensive statistics have told the story this season for UND.

When UND scores the first goal of the game, it is 14-0-3. When it does not, it is 0-14-3.

When UND scores three goals, it is 12-0-0. When it does not, it is 2-14-6.

Generating offense against Ohio State under first-year coach Nadine Muzerall isn't easy, though.

UND has managed seven goals in four games against the Buckeyes and goalie Kassidy Sauve, who has a .953 save percentage against the Fighting Hawks this season.

Ohio State holds the season edge 2-1-1.

"Our biggest message is getting to the net," Krzyzaniak said. "I know we do get quite a bit of shots, but a lot are perimeter."

Idalski said he won't change much of the game plan for last week, except on the penalty kill. Ohio State scored three times on eight power plays during the weekend.

"It's playoff weather," Idalski said. "Start anew. We know we're good. We know we have evolved a lot. It's time to get together, buckle down and do what's best for the club to win a hockey game."