Dean Blais hopped out.

It's the seventh time he's done this—returned as an opposing coach to the building he once helped design as UND's head coach.

It hasn't gotten old yet.

"As soon as I come into the parking lot out there," Blais said, "it's an incredible building that Ralph built. He'd be so proud of the job that everyone has done around it. The money machine that it has become with sellouts every night and expensive tickets. Ralph didn't mind that at all. He was a business guy.

"To run it the way they have and to have the renovations and do the things they've done to make it what I think is the best building in the world. . . We talked about it when Ralph built it. He wanted to build something special that lasts forever."

This trip to The Ralph could be an extra special one for Blais.

Although he still has one year left on his contract, Blais indicated before the season started to the Omaha World Herald that he could consider retiring at the end of the year.

He told the paper that the retirement of the school's Chancellor, John Christensen, was a big deal for him.

"If there's a red flag, to me, it's the guy I respected so much here for seven years plans on retiring," Blais told the World Herald before the season. "That, to me, is not good for me and my future. John Christensen was very supportive of hockey."

Blais only made one comment about his future on Thursday afternoon after the Mavericks held an hour-long practice.

"Friday night is the future for me," Blais said. "Friday night. Here we go. That's what I look forward to. I love the practices. The games are obviously very intense. They can be very, very emotional. The winning is great. The losing is as tough as you can imagine, especially when you've had success."

Blais, a fierce competitor who led UND to national championship in 1997 and 2000, has his sights set on the end of this season first.

Omaha enters this weekend with a 15-12-5 overall record, ranked No. 18 in the Pairwise and tied with UND for fifth in National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings—two points back of St. Cloud State and the final spot of home hockey ice for the first round of the league playoffs.

The Mavericks close the regular season next week at home against Denver with a chance to move up in the Pairwise and get back into the NCAA tournament.

But they are trying to avoid another late-season fall.

Last season, Omaha closed with eight consecutive losses to UND (two), St. Cloud State (two) and Denver (four)—three of the top five teams in the nation—and missed the NCAA tournament.

Blais talked about the challenges of the NCHC.

In the last two seasons, Omaha is 17-2-3 out of the NCHC and 16-27-3 in the league.

This weekend won't be an easy one for the Mavericks as the Fighting Hawks are fighting for the same things—home ice in the NCHC playoffs and an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament.

When the teams met in January, UND swept Omaha 9-1 and 7-3.

"They were so good," Blais said. "It didn't matter what we did. They played better in all zones. Everything they did was better than us. But we rebounded."

Blais hopes to get payback this weekend. He has never won a series as Omaha's coach against UND. He has also never been swept by UND in The Ralph, a building he deeply admires.

"When I walk around the community and in the grocery stores, people still acknowledge it," Blais said. "Tomorrow night, the fans may hate me. Saturday night, they may hate me. But certainly, when I come back here it's special."