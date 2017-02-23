Get to know UND defenseman Gage Ausmus

Q. What's your favorite restaurant in Grand Forks?

A. Parrot's Cay.

Q. What's your order there?

A. I get a full order of shark 10s.

Q. How did you end up with your number, 20, here at UND?

A. I committed late. I was 27 at The Program. Luke (Johnson) had first dibs. He committed earlier. So, he took it. I had a choice between 20 and 2. I just chose 20.

Q. Have you played defense your whole life?

A. I played forward my first year of peewee and my first year of bantam.

Q. What's your favorite Christmas gift as a kid?

A. I got an Alexander Ovechkin signed jersey when I was a kid. I was a huge fan of him, so that was a big deal.

Q. What are your first memories of watching UND hockey games?

A. This is sad to say, but my first memories of UND hockey were coming to the rink, watching the game and, this might sound bad, but I always wanted to go home early, because when I would watch the Sioux play, I would want to play hockey. So, I would tell my parents that I would want to leave. Then, I'd get home and go play on the back yard and pretend I was playing for the Sioux. That's really what I remember.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. I'm a big fan of Matt Greene. Huge fan of him. Of the more current guys, it's tough not to put Drake Caggiula up there. I got to play with him for three years and just loved what he brought. He always had one of the biggest hits in the game and always had a highlight reel goal. He was one of my favorite players to watch.

Q. What was your favorite class last semester?

A. Quantitative Management.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job running the camera between the benches, what jersey would you wear over your protective gear?

A. I'd probably wear a Mike Commodore Carolina Hurricanes jersey.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. Through time, Candy Crush.

Q. If you had to be stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you choose?

A. I think a lot of guys would say Cole Smith, but I think if we're on an island, he eats too much. So does Tucker Poolman. He eats a lot, too. So I don't know if I'd want those guys on an island with me. Honestly, probably Matt Hrynkiw because he could possibly build some stuff that would make living easier.