Then, Troy Stecher, Paul LaDue, Luke Johnson and Keaton Thompson all signed NHL contracts last summer after helping UND to the NCAA national championship.

So, late Saturday night, the ice may look a little lonely.

Gage Ausmus and Matt Hrynkiw, the only two seniors remaining on the team, will be recognized after UND's series against Omaha.

"Possibly the last series at The Ralph?" Hrynkiw said. "That's a shocker. We all remember moving into the dorms freshman year in Walsh and meeting everyone. It's hard to believe four years have gone by since that day. It goes fast, they tell you every year, but it still blows your mind every year how fast it does go. It's a special place. It's a special community. The building is electric every night. We're so, so fortunate.

"But we don't have time to absorb all of that. We have to play well this weekend. That's our focus. I'm sure, come the time Saturday night, we'll take it all in."

Ausmus and Hrynkiw are hopeful that there will be one last series to go in The Ralph.

UND currently sits tied for fifth place with Omaha in National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings—one spot out of home ice for the first round of the league playoffs. The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks are two points back of St. Cloud State, which is at first-place Denver this weekend.

UND closes the regular season at Miami, while St. Cloud State hosts last-place Colorado College.

UND has hosted a playoff series for 14 consecutive years, dating back to 2001-02, when it had to go to Minnesota first round. UND lost that series.

Since then, it has piled up 14 straight first-half finishes, 14 straight trips to the conference tournament in the Twin Cities and 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances.

All of those streaks are now on the ice.

"It's a quick season, it comes to an end quick," Ausmus said. "We find ourselves in this spot here. There's nothing we can do about the past. We can only control the future.

"I thought all our guys played well Saturday. Obviously, the outcome didn't show it, but I liked our play Saturday. I think everyone in the locker room feels confident moving forward. We feel we have the group that can be successful and possibly go on a run here."

This is the smallest senior class since 2005-06, when the only seniors were Lee Marvin and Mike Prpich.

That team also went through its ups and downs, but went on a late-season surge that lasted all the way to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Ausmus and Hrynkiw don't know anything different.

They've been on the team for three seasons and have gone to the Frozen Four every year. They will try to join Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Robbie Bina, Kyle Radke and Rylan Kaip as the only players in program history who have gone to four Frozen Fours.

But in order to do that, UND will need to have a strong finish to the regular season.

The Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 14 in the Pairwise Rankings, which is on the bubble of making the 16-team field.

"It's a pretty critical series, obviously," Hrynkiw said. "Even though last weekend, we didn't get the result we wanted, I thought our Saturday night game was possibly our best of the year. We stuck with it, kept playing to a full 60 regardless of the bounces, the team was pretty with each other the whole way, encouraging each other and showing a lot of promise.

"We know we need the result, but we're trying to focus on what we can do to get the result."