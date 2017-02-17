Late goal lifts Western Michigan past UND

Western Michigan third-year captain Sheldon Dries broke a 2-2 tie with 6 minutes, 58 seconds to go in the third and Colt Conrad tacked on the empty-netter to give the Broncos a 4-2 win in front of 3,045 in Lawson Ice Arena.

"I think, as a group, if you lose games and you feel like you get dominated or haven't played well, that's worrisome," UND coach Brad Berry said. "What's frustrating right now is that we've been playing hard and not finding a way to get it closed out here. Guys have been doing the right things. You've got to keep grinding it out. These are the times of the year where it's playoff hockey. You've got to find a way to grind it out tomorrow. We've got to get the split."

For each of the last 14 seasons, UND fans have been able to count on those two or three extra home games at the end of the schedule, that Spring Break trip to the Twin Cities and that adventure in the NCAA tournament.

But all of those are in question at this point.

With the loss, UND remained in the bottom half of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings with an 8-10-1 record and 26 points—two behind fourth-place St. Cloud State.

It also dropped to No. 13 in the Pairwise Rankings—on the bubble of making the NCAA tournament as an at-large selection. UND will need to be, at a minimum, in the top 14 to reach the NCAAs for a 15th straight year and keep the second-longest streak in college hockey history alive.

"Obviously, the national tournament is on the line for us tomorrow night," UND captain Gage Ausmus said. "We're going to need everyone going at their highest level."

UND plays Western Michigan at 6:05 tonight in Lawson Ice Arena.

"We've got to start winning games," UND freshman forward Dixon Bowen said. "It's basic. Bottom line. We've just got to win games."

In Friday night's series opener, UND allowed 41 shots on goal—the highest since March 6, 2015, at Miami. UND won that game 2-1 behind a 43-save performance by Zane McIntyre to clinch the Penrose Cup.

In this one, junior Cam Johnson (37 saves) played well enough to win, but UND continued to struggle finishing chances offensively.

Rhett Gardner buried a Trevor Olson feed shorthanded in the first period and Cole Smith popped in a feed from Ludvig Hoff in the third for UND's goals, but Ben Blacker earned the game's second star with 32 saves on the night.

UND now just has five goals in its past four games. The goal scorers have been Smith, Gardner, Tucker Poolman, Mike Gornall and Mike Gornall.

In an effort to get his top players going, Berry loaded up his first line in the third period with the team's top three scorers, Shane Gersich, Brock Boeser and Tyson Jost, who played in his first game since he suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 20.

Boeser was battling an injury at the end of Friday's game, but if he's able to play today, Berry may look at loading up the top line and keeping big bodies on the second line with Gardner and Austin Poganski.

"We'll look at that," Berry said. "We got a bump out of it. We're going to have to see what our lineup is after tonight and see where we are health-wise. But I like the way we ended tonight."

While UND controlled most of the third period, Dries made the key play.

It came moments after Bowen nearly had an empty-net, tap-in goal because Blacker misplayed a puck behind his net. Blacker dove back to get in the play and got enough of Bowen's shot with his stick to deflect it wide.

Soon after that, Dries went the other way on a rush up the right wing. He made a move to open up space against Christian Wolanin and sniped the far corner of the net.

Moments later, he blocked three shots in a row—two by Jost on Grade 'A' opportunities.

"That's why he's the captain," Western Michigan coach Andy Murray said.

UND pulled Johnson for an extra attacker with two minutes to go, but Conrad finished off the Bronco win.

"I thought we played a really good 53 or 54 minutes," Ausmus said. "But they had two goals in the second period that killed us."

Notes: Zach Yon (lower body) did not make the trip. . . Joel Janatuinen (injury) made the trip but was unable to play. The other scratches on the trip were Casey Johnson and Danys Chartrand. . . Western Michigan honored its MAC champion football team during the first intermission.