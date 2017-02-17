UND falls to Western Michigan 4-2 in NCHC game
KALAMAZOO, Mich.—Western Michigan scored two third-period goals to break a 2-2 tie en route to a 4-2 win over UND on Friday night in a National Collegiate Hockey Conference game.
UND's Cole Smith scored at 6:34 to tie the game at 2-2 but the Broncos responded with goals from Sheldon Dries at 13:08 and Colt Conrad at 18:30 to seal the win.
Rhett Gardner's shorthanded goal at 18:30 gave UND a 1-0 lead after the first period.
Western Michigan outshot UND 41-34.
UND drops to 8-10-1 in the NCHC and 15-12-3 overall while Western Michigan improves to 10-8-1 and 17-8-4.