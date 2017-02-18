Travel blog: UND in Kalamazoo (updated 10:45 a.m. Saturday)

10:45 a.m., Saturday

Friday ended up being a relaxing afternoon.

After the media guys had lunch at the hotel restaurant, I actually came back to my room and zonked out for a few hours. By the time I woke up, it was time to head to the game.

I walked around the rink, doing a Facebook Live video for the Herald's Facebook page, and I recognized a familiar face in the crowd -- former UND forward Brett Hextall.

Hextall lives in Iowa now, but he helps scout for the Flyers, who drafted Western Michigan's Wade Allison in the second round. It was great to catch up with him -- one of the great personalities on that 2010-11 team.

Lawson Ice Arena is one of my favorite places to watch a game. Every seat feels like it's on top of the action. I've seen seven games in Lawson now and the pace and physicality of all seven have been off the charts.

I thought Friday night's game was just a fantastic college hockey game between two good teams. It came down to the wire and Western Michigan captain Sheldon Dries made the play to win it. Here's my game story.

After the game, I went back to the hotel restaurant and had dinner and a drink with two of my favorite people in the media world -- Western Michigan SID Adam Bodnar and former Kalamazoo Gazette writer David Drew. Drew no longer covers the Broncos for the Gazette -- he has a different job in town -- and the paper's coverage has really, really lacked since he left. It's too bad for the fans and the program.

One fun part about talking with media people is some behind-the-scenes stories of road adventures.

Adam had all of us laughing hysterically at the story of one of his first road trips with the Broncos in 2008, when he got stranded in Fairbanks, Alaska, for a week, because of flight problems getting home. Most of the team got home, but a handful of staff members did not. He eventually got home by taking a tiny prop plane -- "like the plane from Major League," he described it -- to Anchorage and catching a flight there. The story of the prop plane pilot opening the door, turning to his right, and screaming the flight safety announcement to the passengers had us all laughing.

I've been stranded a few times on road trips because of weather, but never for that long.

11:45 p.m., Thursday

It has kind of become a tradition when coming to Michigan, but I get a laugh out of it every time.

Shortly after landing, goalie Cam Johnson walked off the plane and immediately said, "Ahh, what a beautiful state. What a beautiful state. Always beautiful here."

Johnson, of course, is from Troy, Mich., and has quite a bit of Michigan pride. He will have a huge cheering section on hand for this weekend's series, as will defenseman Christian Wolanin, who was childhood friends with Johnson.

After getting to the hotel, there were a few hours to kill before heading over to practice at Lawson Ice Arena.

I took an Uber from the hotel to the rink with Midco's Marty Mueller. Last year, we did the same thing. Then, a few days after returning home, we saw on the news that a Kalamazoo Uber driver went on a shooting rampage, killing six people. We checked our Uber app to see if we had that guy. Thankfully, we did not.

This Uber driver was great and gave us a bunch of suggestions that we plan to check out.

UND went through its usual Thursday practice.

Zach Yon didn't make the trip and won't play Friday. Joel Janatuinen, who has been in-and-out of the lineup, did practice.

Brock Boeser won the weekly shootout drill, going 4-for-4. Could he be on the verge of a breakthrough? Boeser beat out Austin Poganski to win the shootout. Mike Gornall, who scored his first two goals of the season Saturday night including an overtime winner, scored on his first two attempts of the shootout. He's on fire.

After practice, I finished up my preview stories and went for dinner.

We decided to hit up the HopCat. It's new to Kalamazoo, but Grand Rapids, Mich., has one that I tried in 2013 when UND was at the NCAA regionals there. It was as good as I remember. There are 100 beers on tap, which is pretty incredible. The food is great, too.

The restaurant is located in an old railroad building that has been renovated. Just a really cool place.

After that, we stopped by the Kalamazoo Beer Exchange on our way back to the hotel. It has monitors up with constantly changing beer prices. When demand is up for a beer, the price goes up. When demand is down, the price falls. And every once in a while, the stock market crashes and all of the beers go to their floor price. The stock market had a crash when we were in there.

If you like craft beer, you would love Kalamazoo. Bell's Brewery is here and it kind of kick-started the craft beer craze. There are so many spots in town for craft beer lovers.

The photos below: 1. Lawson Ice Arena during practice; 2. CBS Sports crew of Ben Holden, Dave Starman and Shireen Saski wait to interview players near the locker room after practice; 3. The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange during a stock market crash.