Get to know UND freshman defenseman Andrew Peski

Q. What is your favorite movie?

A. Batman.

Q. What's your favorite restaurant in Grand Forks?

A. I'd have to say Noodles and Company. They don't really have that back in Canada, so I've really enjoyed that.

Q. What's your order there?

A. Definitely the Penne Rosa. That's my go-to for sure.

Q. How did you end up with your number, 4, here at UND?

A. I've always kind of worn it my whole life, once I switched to 'D.' I had a couple of options. I didn't know if I was going to get it with Tommer (Keaton Thompson) leaving or not. I showed up to camp and it was there, so that was fortunate how that worked out. I've worn it my whole life.

Q. When did you switch to defense?

A. I was about 13, I think. I was centerman my whole life, then I just kind of made the switch.

Q. What's your favorite Christmas gift as a kid?

A. I think last year, with Tri City, being able to go back home and see my family was the best.

Q. Growing up in Ontario, do you remember the first time you learned about North Dakota's hockey program?

A. NCAA isn't well known back in Canada. It was about my 16-year-old year, I decided to go NCAA. That's when I started researching schools. UND always came to the top of the list with how great their program is and the culture behind it.

Q. Who is your favorite UND hockey player of all time?

A. I'm a Kings fan, so I have to go with Matt Greene, for sure.

Q. What was your favorite class last semester?

A. I'll say French.

Q. If you had Marv Leier's job running the camera between the benches, what jersey would you wear over your protective gear?

A. Maybe an old, classic Mighty Ducks movie jersey.

Q. What app do you use the most on your phone?

A. Probably Snapchat.

Q. Who is your favorite actor or actress?

A. Mark Wahlberg.

Q. If you had to be stranded on an island with one teammate, who would you choose?

A. Probably my roommate Casey Johnson. We'd have a few laughs. I don't know how long we'd survive, but it'd definitely be a good ending.