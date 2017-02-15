At Wednesday's weekly press conference, junior forward Trevor Olson and sophomore forward Shane Gersich, who have both already won national championships at the college level, were asked about Jost's impending return from injury for this weekend's series at Western Michigan.

They both talked about the obvious skill he possesses.

But that wasn't the interesting part.

Unprompted, at the end of their statements, they added words about his leadership role on the team.

"He's a good guy in the locker room to have," Olson said. "He's vocal and the guys listen to him, so it's huge to have him back."

Gersich said: "He's the youngest kid on our team, but he's a leader already. His work ethic rubs off on everyone, so it's nice to have him back."

The last time a freshman has been talked about this much as a leader was Stephane Pattyn in 2011. Pattyn became an alternate captain by the time he was a junior and served as the team captain during his senior season.

Before that, in 2008, there were whispers coming out of the locker room about Mario Lamoureux emerging as a young leader. The Grand Forks native also served as a captain when he was a senior.

But both of them were 20 years old by the time they got to campus.

One thing that's unique about Jost is that he's still 18 and the youngest player on the roster.

In that sense, he's reminiscent of his favorite player, Jonathan Toews, who arrived on campus at age 17 and wore an 'A' as alternate captain as a sophomore at age 18.

If Jost decides to return to UND next season instead of signing with the Colorado Avalanche, who drafted him in the first round, it seems a foregone conclusion that he will be wearing a letter.

And despite the fact that other leaders will be returning, that letter just could be a 'C.'

The last sophomore to wear a 'C' at UND was Dave Hakstol, now the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Being a leader is nothing new to Jost. He served as captain of the Penticton Vees in the British Columbia Hockey League last season and was Team Canada's captain at the IIHF World Under-18 tournament in the spring.

Now, he's showing that same leadership as the youngest player on UND's team.