Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Gophers topple UND at Ridder

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:11 p.m.

    UND gave up the first goal of the game.

    And once again, that wasn't a good sign for the Fighting Hawks.

    UND lost 4-2 to Minnesota in Ridder Arena on Friday night and dropped to 0-12-3 when allowing the first goal of the game.

    Caitlin Reilly and Katie Robinson scored Minnesota's first two goals and Kelly Pannek and Kate Schipper added empty-netters for the final margin.

    UND received goals from freshman Halli Theodosdopoulos and Rebekah Kolstad.

    The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. today in Ridder.

    UND dropped to 13-12-6 overall and 10-10-5 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. The Gophers improved to 22-5-3 and 18-4-3.

    The Fighting Hawks are already locked in as the No. 4 seed for the WCHA playoffs. They host Ohio State next weekend before entering the playoffs.

    Explore related topics:sportsUND hockeyUND HockeyUND sportsCOLLEGE HOCKEYcollege sports
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
    Advertisement
    randomness