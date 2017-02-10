Gophers topple UND at Ridder

Caitlin Reilly and Katie Robinson scored Minnesota's first two goals and Kelly Pannek and Kate Schipper added empty-netters for the final margin.

UND received goals from freshman Halli Theodosdopoulos and Rebekah Kolstad.

The series finale is at 4:07 p.m. today in Ridder.

UND dropped to 13-12-6 overall and 10-10-5 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. The Gophers improved to 22-5-3 and 18-4-3.

The Fighting Hawks are already locked in as the No. 4 seed for the WCHA playoffs. They host Ohio State next weekend before entering the playoffs.